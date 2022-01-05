13.86 lakh voters in Tirunelveli, 13.55 lakh voters in Tenkasi

05 January 2022 19:22 IST

Tirunelveli district has 13,86,140 voters: 6,77,342 men, 7,08,679 women and 119 others – as per the final electoral roll released by Collector V. Vishnu here on Wednesday.

When the draft electoral roll was released on November 1, 2021, the district had 13,63,458 voters – 6,67,074 men, 6,96,271 women and 113 others. After the summary revision done through special camps, 24,243 new voters – 10,981 men, 13,258 women and nine others – have been added to the list. Apart from this, 1,561 voters have been deleted from the rolls.

Number of voters in the Assembly segments:

Tirunelveli: men – 1,45,270; women – 1,52,472; others – 64; total – 2,97,806.

Ambasamudram: men – 1,21,140; women – 1,29,045; others – 7; total – 2,50,192.

Palayamkottai: men – 1,35,597; women – 1,41,338; others – 22; total – 2,76,957.

Nanguneri: men – 1,39,549; women – 1,45,078; others – 11; total – 2,84,638.

Radhapuram: men – 1,35,786; women – 1,40,746; others – 15; total – 2,76,547.

“The final electoral roll will be displayed in the offices of Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars, polling stations, village panchayat offices and residents’ welfare associations within the Corporation to enable voters to verify their names and addresses. The voters can verify their names through voters’ service centre (0462–1950) or Voters’ Helpline App and www.nvsp.in,” he said.

The new voters will receive their Electors’ Photo Identity Card on the National Voters’ Day on January 25 from booth-level officers. Those who have completed 18 years but yet to register their names in the electoral roll can submit the applications in their taluk offices concerned.

Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran was present.

Tenkasi district has 13,55,724 voters – 6,61,545 men, 6,94,113 women and 66 others – as per the final electoral roll released by Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj. During the summary revision, 28,916 voters have been included.

Number of voters in the Assembly segments:

Sankarankovil (SC): men – 1,23,530; women – 1,32,233; others – 7; total – 2,55,770.

Vasudevanallur (SC): men – 1,19,120; women – 1,24,393; others – 2; total – 2,43,515.

Kadayanallur: men – 1,45,896; women – 1,48,732; others – 8; total – 2,94,636.

Tenkasi: men – 1,45,120; women – 1,52,094; others – 42; total – 2,97,256.

Alangulam: men – 1,27,879; women – 1,36,661; others – 7; total – 2,64,547.

Thoothukudi has 14,99,577 voters – 7,31,785 men, 7,67,622 women and 170 others. Releasing the final electoral roll, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the district had 14,84,428 voters – 7,25,339 men, 7,58,945 women and 143 others – as per the draft electoral roll. During the summary revision, 33,961 applications were received for addition and deletion of voters and 32,715 applications were accepted.

As per the final electoral roll released after the summary revision, the district has 14.99 lakh voters who will cast their votes in 1,611 polling booths.

Number of voters in the Assembly segments:

Vilathikulam: men – 1,05,845; women – 1,10,847; others – 10; total – 2,16,703.

Thoothukudi: men – 1,41,024; women – 1,47,993; others – 70; total – 2,89,087.

Tiruchendur: men – 1,18,565; women – 1,26,187; others – 24; total – 2,44,776.

Srivaikundam: men – 1,11,667; women – 1,15,558; others – 4; total – 2,27,229.

Ottapidaram (SC): men – 1,23,696; women – 1,29,464; others – 32; total – 2,53,192.

Kovilpatti: men – 1,30,987; women – 1,37,573; others – 30; total – 2,68,590.

Kanniyakumari district has 15,92,555 voters – 7,92,410 men, 7,99,950 women and 195 others – according to the final electoral roll released by Collector M. Aravind.

As per the draft electoral roll, the district had 15,70,857 voters – 7,83,923 men, 7,86,739 women and 195 others. During the summary revision, 28,462 new eligible voters were added while 6,764 were deleted.

Number of voters in Assembly segments:

Kanniyakumari: men – 1,45,891; women – 1,49,330; others – 114; total – 2,95,335.

Nagercoil: men – 1,34,399; women – 1,38,584; others – 11; total – 2,72,994.

Colachel: men – 1,38,066; women – 1,34,868; others – 14; total – 2,72,948.

Padmanabhapuram: men – 1,22,140; women – 1,20,826; others – 27; total – 2,42,993.

Vilavancode: men – 1,22,929; women – 1,28,545; others – 9; total – 2,51,483.

Killiyoor: men – 1,28,985; women – 1,27,797; others – 20; total – 2,56,802.