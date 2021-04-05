Voters will get gloves at polling stations: DEO

05 April 2021 18:26 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Polling materials for all the 1647 stations in the district were despatched amidst tight security, said District Election Officer Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Monday.

The polling, which is slated to be held from 7 a.m. onwards on Tuesday, he said that all the men and materials would be under the watchful eyes of police personnel.

There are four Assembly Constituencies - Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Paramakudi and Tiruvadanai respectively.

At least, 228 polling stations in 80 locations had been identified as vulnerable and some among them were critical. Adequate central forces and micro-observers were in place, Mr Dinesh said and added that every polling station would have two volunteers to guide and screen the voters for their body temperature.

All the stations would have sanitisers and gloves for the voters. After use, they can dispose them of at bins kept on the premises, he said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, all precautions had been taken sufficiently, he said and added that the presiding officers in the stations had been given proper instructions. The polling would come to close at 7 p.m.