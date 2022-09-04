Voters urged to link Aadhaar card with voter ID

Special camp for linking Aadhaar with voter ID card being held in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

As many as 73,901 form 6(b) were submitted at the special camps held to link Aadhaar cards with voter identity cards across the district on Sunday.

The second phase of the camp was held at 2,718 polling stations at 1,163 designated locations in the district.

An official said that more voters must come forward to link their Aadhaar card with the voter ID card and observed that there was an increased trend in the turnout.

Further, he added that voters could also complete the process on www.nvsp.in and www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app or Garuda mobile app developed exclusively for the purpose.