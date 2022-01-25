Voters can get duplicate EPIC

Voters who have lost their voter ID cards (EPIC) or want to replace their EPIC with black and white photograph with that of a colour photograph can get duplicate EPIC from EPIC kiosk on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inaugurated the kiosk on the occasion of 12th National Voters Day on Tuesday.

Those who want to get the duplicate EPIC card can make online application through http://www.nvsp.in by filling up E-001 application.After registration, they would get an OTP and QR Code on their registered mobile number, which has to be produced the kiosk to get the plastic EPIC.

The Collector also distributed EPIC to 20 new voters and certificates of appreciation to officials and employees who had put in special efforts in special summary revision of voter list.

Prizes and certificates to students who had won in various competitions held in connection with National Voters’ Day were also distributed.