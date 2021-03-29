Voters being misled on free washing machines: Vaiko

BODI

When the AIADMK government had left behind ₹ 9-lakh crore debt, it was misleading the electorate of giving free washing machines, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko here on Monday.

Speaking at a public meeting in support of the secular candidates in the four Assembly Constituencies, he said that the people were fed up with the AIADMK and its allies for having ruined the State into a financial turmoil.

The time had come for the DMK to give a new Tamil Nadu. The DMK president M K Stalin would bring back the sheen, he hoped.

When the state had no resources to mobilise, it would be impossible to give washing machines free of cost to the people, he said and cautioned the voters not to fall prey to such sugar coated promises, which were nothing but misleading. The AIADMK should be sent home as otherwise, the State would turn into a graveyard.

The MDMK leader said that the AIADMK had emptied the treasury. About 90 lakh youths were waiting to get jobs in the State. Five lakh people, who were working in tiny and small units, had lost their jobs in Tamil Nadu due to the Centre's GST and other decisions. To put an end to all these ‘anti-people’ measures, the people have to elect the DMK and its allies in all the 234 Assembly Constituencies, he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was ‘anti-minorities.’ The BJP had tabled it with the motive of terrorising the minorities in the country. Secular parties in Parliament opposed it tooth and nail. However, the AIADMK and its allies, including the PMK, supported the Bill, which had come as a weapon to the minorities, Mr Vaiko claimed and wanted the people to be guarded before casting their votes.