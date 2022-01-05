Virudhunagar district has 16,89,535 voters

05 January 2022 19:40 IST

Virudhunagar district has got 16,89,535 voters as per the final voter list released on Wednesday.

Among them 8,21,387 are men, 8,67,952 women and 196 third gender. Releasing the final voter list, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that summary revision of voter list was taken up between November 1, and 30, 2021.

During the revision, 23,130 voters were included in the electoral roll and 5,558 voters were deleted on account of shifting of houses out of the district, death of voters or duplicate entries.

The district has got 17,572 additional voters in the final voter list in comparison with the draft voter list released on November 1, 2021.

All those aged 18 years as on January 1, 2022 can apply for inclusion of their names through www.eletions.tn.gov.in and www.nvsp.in and voters helpline app. They can also fill up hard copies of relevant forms and hand them over to booth level officers, tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers, municipal offices and at the collectorate.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district has 11,61,859 voters in the final voter list released on Wednesday.

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat released the electoral roll that featured 5,84,047 women and 5,77,750 men and 62 transgenders. The district has added 14,951 new voters and removed 4,759 voters during the special summary revision of electoral rolls. District Revenue Officer, A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan, RDOs Shaikh Manzoor (Ramanathapuram), R. Murugan (Paramakudi) and Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, R. Palanikumar and Special Tahsildar (Elections), Karthikeyan were present.

Dindigul

The final voter list of Dindigul district has 18,94,857 voters including 9,21,425 men, 9,73,228 women and 204 third gender voters in the seven Assembly constituencies in their district. Collector, S. Visakan released the rolls in the presence of DRO V. Latha, PA (G) C. Maran and representatives of political parties.

Theni

Theni district has got 11,35,446 voters including 5,55,945 men and 5,79,293 women and 208 other voters in the final voter list. Collector K.V. Muralidharan, released the voter list in the presence of representatives of political parties. DRO Subramanian, Sub Collector (Periyakulam C.A. Rishab, Uthamapalayam RDO Kousalya, PA (G) Anbazhagan, Special Tahsildar (Elections), J. Balashanmugam, were were present.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga district has got 11,96,802 voters in the final voter list released on Wednesday. This included 5,86,584 men, 6,10.168 women and 50 other voters in the four assembly constituencies in the district.

Collector, P Madhusudhan Reddy released the final voter list in the presence of DRO, Manivannan, PA (G) Soundararajan, Special Tahsildar (Elections) Raja and representatives of recognised political parties.