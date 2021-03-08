Voter awareness programmes galore in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has stepped up voter awareness programmes with an aim to increase the voter turnout in the ensuing Assembly election.

Virudhunagar District Returning Officer and District Collector, R. Kannan, inaugurated a model polling booth at Mallankinaru.

The model polling booth with all basic facilities and some decoration was meant to attract voters into the booth. “First time voters will not know what is there inside the polling booth. So to make them familiarise, we have set up the model polling booth at Mallankinaru,” said district Nodal officer from SVEEP activity, V. Jayakumar.

The district officials have already started to demonstrate electronic voting machines and VVPATs at the crowded places where voters try their hand in casting their votes.

The officials also explain to them as to how to watch the VVPAT to know that the vote they had cast had gone to the candidate of their choice.

Mr. Kannan also inaugurated a signature campaign as part voter awareness programme at Mallakinaru.

He also administered a pledge to the officials and employees of Mallankinaru Town panchayat and members of self help groups of women on the need to vote without getting anything favour from the candidates.

The Collector said that people should come forward to vote in the Assembly election in order to participate in the democratic process.

An awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion.

Tiruchuli Assembly Constituency Returning Officer, Ganesan, Project Officer (Mahalir Thittam), Thanapathi, Assistant Director (Town Panchayats), Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director (Village Panchayats), Ganesan, Mallankinaru Town Panchayat Executive Officer, Murugan and Kariyapatti Tahsildar, Chandrasekar, were present.