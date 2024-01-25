ADVERTISEMENT

Voter awareness campaign on in Madurai

January 25, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Yadava College taking out a voters awareness rally in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

National Voters Day was observed in Madurai on Thursday. Ten mobile vans were flagged off at the Madurai Collectorate with each van visiting one of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district to undertake voter awareness campaign.

Additional Collector Monica Rana administered a pledge to students and staff at The American College to exercise their franchise in a fair manner. District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other officials were present.

A rally to stress the importance of voting was taken out by students of Yadava College. They distributed pamphlets to create awareness among the public. Differently abled persons, first time voters and revenue officials participated. Revenue Divisional Officer R. D. Shalini administered a pledge to the students.

A model polling booth was set up at the college. The students, differently abled persons and first time voters were apprised of the voting procedure. Students of Al Ameen Higher Secondary School were also administered a pledge on the school premises on the occasion of the National Voters Day.

