Efforts on to ensure 100% voting

Various awareness programmes are conducted to create awareness

District Election Officer and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Tuesday said that the flying squads in four Assembly Constituencies in the district had so far seized ₹36.48 lakh in cash from people, who could not give valid proof as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Speaking to reporters, he said that from the day the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, officials had been sensitising eligible voters to exercise their votes without fail. ‘We are looking to achieve the 100 % vote in the district. Keeping this in mind, campaigns are being held daily.

Self-help groups participated in a rangoli event through the Mahalir Thittam. The objective of such events was to impress upon the people the need to vote without fail, in a free and fair manner and with an independent mindset, he said.

There were about 80 vulnerable/critical polling stations out of 1,647 stations in the district. The Superintendent of Police E Karthik and his team were aware of the deployment of personnel. Already, one company of central forces comprising 80 personnel had arrived and a flag march was taken out.

Asked about the number of people above 80 years in the district and the arrangements for them to exercise their votes, he said officials have proposed to give them the option of either postal ballot or they could visit the polling stations to cast their votes.

He assured that there would be adequate bandobust arrangements in place. People need not have any apprehension. The number of polling stations has been enhanced to 1647 with an additional 278 stations. The COVID-19 pandemic, which surfaced last year, had been brought under control. However, the public should wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain physical distancing.

The polling stations would be fully equipped with sanitisers and thermal scanners. Every voter would be provided with hand gloves to cast his vote on the EVM as a precautionary measure. So far, the election control room Collector’s office had received 11 complaints and the special number 1950 had received 651 calls, he said.