Efforts on to familiarise voters with functioning of EVMs

Virudhunagar

04 March 2021 22:08 IST

The district administration has began SVEEP activity to achieve 100% voter turn out during the forthcoming Assembly election to all seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

Electronic voting machines would be used in all 2,370 polling booths in the district, Collector R. Kannan said. Mock polling activity is being done in all the constituencies to familiarise voters with the functioning of EVMs.

A huge mobile LED screen deployed by the Department of Information and Publicity was airing video clippings at crowded places to create awareness of the need to vote during the election. Earlier, he administered an awareness pledge among the government officials.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Kalimuthu, Election Tahsildar, Ayyakutti, were present.

Applications are invited from able-bodied ex-servicemen for deployment of security task during the Assembly election.

In a statement, District Returning Officer said that selected ex-servicemen would be provided honorarium and food allowance. The age ceiling for the ex-servicemen is 65 years. Interested ex-servicemen can register their names with the office of Assistant Director, Ex-servicemen Welfare at Srivilliputtur.