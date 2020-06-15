Volunteers to monitor areas with more number of cases

Madurai Corporation has engaged volunteers to monitor areas where a large number of COVID-19 cases are reported and ensure that residents there followed precautionary measures.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that 60 member-teams had been formed in Sellur and Bethaniapuram. “In the next few days, we are planning to have such teams in Jaihindpuram and Anuppanadi also. Based on the results, we will expand this initiative throughout the city,” he said.

The volunteers include college students and youngsters from those areas, who will act as a link between the civic body and the public. They will ensure that the residents wore face masks and followed personal distancing norms.

Mr. Visakan said that with relaxation of norms, people arriving Madurai from Chennai had increased. The volunteers would inform the civic body when people from Chennai arrive here. They would regularly monitor people aged above 60 and inform the civic body if they displayed any COVID-19 symptoms. The volunteers would provide a credible report to the civic body, he said.

Those who have cold, cough or fever can inform the civic body through 84284 25000. Residents can also contact this number to inform the civic body if any person had travelled to their area from other nations, States or districts.