Volunteers to aid civic body in disbursing relief

District Collector Sandeep Nanduri has informed that 1,500 volunteers will be involved in the disbursal of COVID–19 relief at the doorsteps of senior citizens, physically challenged and also those who are in home quarantine.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday evening, Mr. Sandeep said the district has so far recorded five positive cases and they all had participated in the religious conclave in Delhi. While three of them are undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, two are in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Moreover, nine persons are in the isolation ward here.

Since 130 persons were in contact with these positive patients, they have been isolated and home quarantined.

As 1,500 volunteers have come forward to join hands with the official machinery in the anti-COVID-19 work, their services will be utilised for disbursing relief and the essential commodities to those who are in home quarantine and also to the aged and the physically challenged.

Of the 2,200 foreign returnees and others from neighbouring States, who were in home quarantine, 350 persons have completed this period, he added.

Mr. Sandeep also informed that ₹52 lakh has been received so far for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.