ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers take up cleanliness drive along bank of Shanmuganadhi river

February 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Mass cleaning work being held on the bank of Shanmuganadhi river in Palani on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Volunteers in big numbers assembled at the banks of Shanmuganadhi river in Palani near here to take up a cleaning drive on Saturday.

With the recently concluded Thai Poosam festival and consecration of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, the footfall of devotees from far and wide has been on the rise since January. Taking a dip in the river before offering their prayer is regarded holy by devotees, but it comes with a price.

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) along with Fire and Rescue Service Personnel, workers from various departments including Rural Development, Revenue and Water Resource were engaged in the clean-up drive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Plastic sachets, bottles, polythene covers and discarded clothes formed the majority of the garbage collected along the 200 metre stretch that was cleaned up.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sakthivel said that despite dustbins installed in the location, not many devotees prioritise keeping their surroundings clean. “Encroachments such as thatched roof sheds along the river, erected by the locals, were also removed. Awareness among the tourists and devotees were also created to maintain cleanliness and to refrain from throwing plastic and clothes in the river,” he said.

Bearing fruits for the efforts of the cleanup, nearly 500 kg of waste were cleared from the banks. Transported on six tractors, the waste was taken to a waste processing centre of the Department of Rural Development, said Mr Sakthivel.

A similar cleanup drive is planned to be taken up around Vaiyapuri tank in Palani next week, added the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US