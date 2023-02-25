Volunteers take up cleanliness drive along bank of Shanmuganadhi river

February 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - PALANI

Volunteers in big numbers assembled at the banks of Shanmuganadhi river in Palani near here to take up a cleaning drive on Saturday.

With the recently concluded Thai Poosam festival and consecration of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, the footfall of devotees from far and wide has been on the rise since January. Taking a dip in the river before offering their prayer is regarded holy by devotees, but it comes with a price.

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) along with Fire and Rescue Service Personnel, workers from various departments including Rural Development, Revenue and Water Resource were engaged in the clean-up drive.

Plastic sachets, bottles, polythene covers and discarded clothes formed the majority of the garbage collected along the 200 metre stretch that was cleaned up.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sakthivel said that despite dustbins installed in the location, not many devotees prioritise keeping their surroundings clean. “Encroachments such as thatched roof sheds along the river, erected by the locals, were also removed. Awareness among the tourists and devotees were also created to maintain cleanliness and to refrain from throwing plastic and clothes in the river,” he said.

Bearing fruits for the efforts of the cleanup, nearly 500 kg of waste were cleared from the banks. Transported on six tractors, the waste was taken to a waste processing centre of the Department of Rural Development, said Mr Sakthivel.

A similar cleanup drive is planned to be taken up around Vaiyapuri tank in Palani next week, added the official.