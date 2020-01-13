Water hyacinth removed from Vandiyur tank

A group of environmental activists along with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) removed water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed, which thrived on Vandiyur tank, here on Sunday.

Led by PWD officials, volunteers from K.K. Nagar Walker’s Club, Gomathipuram- Thendral Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, Dhan Foundation, and V.V. Kumar Memorial Youth Club, removed water hyacinths from about two acres of the waterspread area of the tank.

“The growth of water hyacinth across Vandiyur tank proves that raw sewage from households is still being discharged into the tank, as this aquatic plant usually thrives only on contaminated water,” said PWD Superintending Engineer (Periyar Vaigai Basin Circle) M. Sukumar.

The tank, which earlier had an ayacut area of 750 acres, has now shrunk to 150 acres, said PWD Assistant Engineer V. Santhakumar. “Now this tank is the major source for groundwater recharge for nearly 10 wards around the tank. But the wild growth of water hyacinths contaminates the groundwater and has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

The president of Gomathipuram- Thendral Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said that three years back, few volunteers had removed water hyacinths from the tank. “The growth of this aquatic plant is increasing rapidly and it is uncontrollable. Madurai Corporation officials must take steps to ensure that residents do not discharge raw sewage into the tank,” he rued.