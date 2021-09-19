Volunteers remove plastic waste from temple area

Madurai

19 September 2021 20:07 IST

A group of volunteers from Young Indians - Madurai Chapter and Tirunagar Pakkam, a city-based collective of volunteers, took an initiative on Sunday morning to remove plastic garbage from the foothills of Yanamalai near Narasinga Perumal Temple.

It was done as part of Young Indians, Madurai Chapter’s Climate Action Week activities that have been going on from September 12-19. Its chairperson V. Poornima said, “With a view to creating an awareness of climate change among young people, Young Indians chapters across the nation have been undertaking various activities such as distributing and planting saplings, e-waste recycling and ponds rejuvenation in the past week. In Madurai, we distributed seed balls in some schools, and saplings at vaccination centres. As a culmination of the drive, on Sunday, we decided to clear plastic litter in the vicinity of the Narasingam temple.”

P. R. Vishwanath from Tirunagar Pakkam said that around 40 volunteers were involved in clearing plastic waste such as water bottles, snacks covers, bags and remains of small lamps (deepams). They also interacted with the public there and sensitised them about the importance of keeping the surroundings clean. Around 20 sacks of plastic waste were lifted by the volunteers.

Ms. Poornima said efforts would be made to place more dustbins in the area.