Lockdown | Volunteers prepare, serve food for 1,500 people

A group of volunteers from Tirunagar here are preparing food for around 1,500 people for each meal every day and distributing them to migrant workers, daily wage earners and conservancy workers across Madurai, in the wake of the lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A dedicated team prepares the meals and makes parcels. These packets are distributed by social activists and members of various non-governmental organisations. This exercise has been going on since March 30.

The team also distributes the food packets to conservancy workers, police personnel and other workers who discharge duties during the lockdown. “The conservancy workers who leave home as early as 5 a.m. find it difficult to have food as most of the hotels and eateries are closed due to the lockdown,’ said S. Adish, a volunteer who distributes food for conservancy workers at Tirumangalam every day.

S. Raja Poornachandran from Tirunagar, a volunteer who oversees the preparation of food, says that initially they prepared food for 1,000 people. “As more people required food, we scaled up production,” he said.

“Many of them have no source of income. It is important to feed these people as starvation is a more serious issue than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said P.R. Vishwanath, another volunteer.