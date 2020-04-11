Madurai

Lockdown | Volunteers prepare, serve food for 1,500 people

Noble service: Volunteers preparing food at Tirunagar in Madurai on Friday.

Noble service: Volunteers preparing food at Tirunagar in Madurai on Friday.  

Migrants, staff on duty during lockdown get food packets

A group of volunteers from Tirunagar here are preparing food for around 1,500 people for each meal every day and distributing them to migrant workers, daily wage earners and conservancy workers across Madurai, in the wake of the lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A dedicated team prepares the meals and makes parcels. These packets are distributed by social activists and members of various non-governmental organisations. This exercise has been going on since March 30.

The team also distributes the food packets to conservancy workers, police personnel and other workers who discharge duties during the lockdown. “The conservancy workers who leave home as early as 5 a.m. find it difficult to have food as most of the hotels and eateries are closed due to the lockdown,’ said S. Adish, a volunteer who distributes food for conservancy workers at Tirumangalam every day.

S. Raja Poornachandran from Tirunagar, a volunteer who oversees the preparation of food, says that initially they prepared food for 1,000 people. “As more people required food, we scaled up production,” he said.

“Many of them have no source of income. It is important to feed these people as starvation is a more serious issue than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said P.R. Vishwanath, another volunteer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 2:52:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/volunteers-prepare-food-for-1500-people/article31313783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY