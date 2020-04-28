‘Volunteers needed to distribute concoction’

Madurai

Corporation officials have urged the residents to volunteer to distribute ‘kabasura kudineer,’ a Siddha concoction, to people in the city.

According to a release from the civic body, the officials also urged the residents to give large cans and containers to the civic body to help in storing and distributing the concoction.

A Corporation official said for the last 25 days the civic body had been distributing the concoction at urban primary health centres, Amma Unavagams and in containment zones, as a measure to boost the immunity of residents.

Also, 4,960 litres of the concoction was distributed on Monday to the residents of containment zones in Melamadai, Narimedu, Mahabopalayam, Guru Nagar, S.V.P. Nagar, Kuppu Pillai Thoppu, Mathichiyam, Karisalkulam, West Masi Street, Palanganatham, Sellur and Anaiyur. On Tuesday, 6,390 litres was distributed to the residents.

The official said that additional volunteers were required as all domestic breeding checkers of the Corporation were engaged in undertaking health survey in containment zones.

“Conservancy workers are already overburdened with disinfection work. If we want to distribute the concoction to all the households within the city, then we need additional volunteers,” said the official.

Volunteers can contact 9443739511 or 9442639598.