Volunteers honoured for their services during lockdown at Independence Day celebrations in Madurai

Frontline workers were honoured by the Madurai Corporation and by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

The 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Corporation premises was a low-key affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan hoisted the national flag. Around 50 participants, including Corporation staff and prize winners, were present during the celebrations. A Corporation official said that it was ensured that all participants wore face masks and chairs were positioned six feet apart. All the participants were completely screened, he added.

The usual cultural performances of Corporation school students as part of Independence Day celebrations, were not held this year due to the pandemic.

A total of 13 frontline workers including doctors, nurses and conservancy workers of the Corporation were honoured in recognition of their services in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Commissioner distributed prizes and certificates to the representatives of non-governmental organisations and volunteer groups who had helped in the distribution of vegetables and essential commodities in the city during the lockdown period. These groups include Vaa Nanba, a group of advocates, FEDCROFT voluntary organisation, a volunteer group led by Santhosh and Hi Tech Arai Private Limited.

The members of the Red Cross Society were also felicitated for distributing medical kits to the residents at their doorstep during the lockdown. Four Corporation staff, who had recovered from COVID-19, were also honoured.

Deputy Commissioner V. Nagajothi, City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan and City Engineer S. Arasu were also present.

Independence Day celebrated at High Court Bench

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by honouring 40 COVID-19 frontline warriors that included doctors, health workers and sanitary workers.

The event began with the Judges of the Madras High Court offering floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice M. Sathyanarayanan hoisted the national flag to which the national anthem was played.

He then inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel. N. Kannan, a staff member of the High Court Bench presented a song in honour of the COVID-19 frontline warriors at the event.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the event had a limited number of participants. There was no display of traditional, cultural and martial arts.

High Court Judges, office bearers of the Bar Associations and court staff attended the event. At the District Court campus, Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu hoisted the national flag.