Volunteers clean Kosakulam tank

MADURAI

Madurai Uthavum Uravukal Arakkatalai along with the NSS students of Al Ameen Higher Secondary and environmental activists undertook cleaning of Kosakulam tank here on Saturday.

Over 120 volunteers cleared the thick growth of Prosopis Juliflora trees and plastic waste along the bund of the tank. A total of 80 saplings were also planted along the bund.

R. Abu Bakkar, a volunteer, said that due to encroachment, the waterbody has shrunk from 57 acres to nearly 20 acres now. “Discharge of sewage from the households and dumping of cattle waste into the waterbody have polluted the waterbody,” says Mr. Abu Bakkar.

Pamphlets were distributed to the residents which stressed the importance of preserving the waterbody which was earlier a source of drinking water. The students also enacted a street play which highlighted the water crisis the city faces due to the exploitation of the waterbodies.

“It is worrying to see that there is rampant dumping of household waste into the tank by the residents. We hope that through awareness, the exploitation will reduce,” says A. Jamaludeen, founder of the trust.