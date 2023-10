October 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

A five-day district-level volleyball tournament for government school students - boys and girls - began at Sri Sundararajar Higher Secondary School in Azhagarkoil on Monday. The Sundararajar Temple administration had recently established three volleyball courts with all amenities on 1.25 acres of land. A total of 42 teams participate in the tournament. Deputy Commissioner-cum-school secretary M Ramasamy and Headmaster V. Selvaraj had made the arrangements.