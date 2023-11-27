Voice of councillors feeble amid deluge of civic issues

November 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and many of the officials were at an advantage as the key opposition - AIADMK members - remained mute spectators, neglecting burning issues at the council meeting here on Monday, while over 50% of the DMK members stayed away, the Congress and Communists showed little interest to mitigate people’s sufferings.

As a result, genuine grievances were not raised effectively by the councillors.

Soon after the meeting started, the DMK zone chairperson Vasuki Sasikumar (DMK) said the street lights procured recently were not functioning properly in Anaiyur. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan intervened to say that all materials such as lights and bulbs procured were subject to quality test.

Zone 2 chairperson Saravana Bhuvaneshwari (DMK) said sewage getting mixed with potable water was a issue that remained unattended. The stock response from the officials that they would attend to it irked the ruling party members and even some in the opposition, but they remained largely silent.

The AIADMK leader in the council Solai Raja insisted the Corporation to name the Tamukkam Ground after Rani Mangammal, and to install a statue for freedom fighter Alagumuthu Kone and also for the victims of Perungamanallur massacre in the city. When the public are deprived of basic amenities, especially after the onset of Northeast monsoon, these demands of AIADMK baffled many.

The AIADMK also raised doubts over implementation of Mullaperiyar drinking water scheme for Madurai city as per schedule. Mr Madhubalan said the works were underway in three packages and would be completed by December third week.

Councillors belonging to the Left, VCK and Congress preferred to stick to their ward grievances and chose not to talk in detail on bad road conditions in the city.

No mudslinging

The DMK, which is divided in the council with one group identifying themselves as supporters of Minister P. Moorthy and the other group loyal to the Mayor and another Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, is maintaining low key in the recent months. With the general elections fast approaching, the DMK functionaries maintained that all is well. They were reportedly told by the high command not to indulge in mudslinging in public.

So, the Mayor grabbed the centrestage inside and outside the council. The council meetings held in the last two to three months are well under her control. Whenever there was any anti-government stand, she strongly refutes saying that only now (under CM M.K. Stalin), development works are happening in Madurai and silences her critics.

