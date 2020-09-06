VOC’s birth anniversary celebrated

Thoothukudi

06 September 2020 20:12 IST

V.O.Chidambaranar Port Trust celebrated the 149th birth anniversary of V. O. Chidambaranar on Saturday.

Port Trust chairman T. K. Ramachandran garlanded VOC’s statue on the port premises.

Floral tributes to the legendary freedom fighter were offered. Deputy Chairman Bimal Kumar Jha and others participated.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, measures such as maintaining physical distancing, wearing of masks and sanitization of the venue were done.

Mr. Ramachandran recalled that VOC had the honour of launching the first ever indigenous Indian shipping service between Thoothukudi and Colombo competing against the monopoly of the British. He stated that the 150th anniversary of VOC would be celebrated in a grand manner by the Port next year. The Port is in the process of establishing Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum on the Port’s premises with an exclusive pavilion depicting the life history of V.O. Chidambaranar, a press release said.