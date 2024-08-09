Vocalist Sowmya showcases rich array of musical nuances at Tamil Isai Sangam music fest in Madurai

The fourth day of the golden jubilee isai vizha concerts at Raja Muthiah Mandram under the auspices of Tamil Isai Sangam witnessed the violin concert of P. Akshaya Hari. She was accompanied by Valangaiman Mohanraj on the Mridangam and Nalkramam Thirumurugan on the Khanjira.

The artist started with the Varnam vaarana mukha vaa in Hamsadwani by Koteeshwara Aiyar worshipping the Elephant-faced Lord to provide His grace.

Papanasam Sivan’s Paraatparaa Parameshvaraa in Vachaspati in praise of Lord Shiva was her next rendition.

In quick succession, she played Epadi manam thunithano in Huseni by Arunachala kavi, which was applauded by the audience.

She then played Karunai deivame by Madurai Sreenivasan in Sindhu Bhairavi and Kathi Modhi by Arunagirinathar in Shankarabaranam and Ennai nee Maravathey in Amirtha Varshini by Dhandapani Desikar.

Akshaya presented a splendid performance which showcased her versatility and the percussionist Mohanraj on Mridangam and Thirumurugan on the Khanjira did their support throughout the concert and during the Tani.

The second part of the day’s programme was the vocal recital by Sowmya, with the percussion support from Embar Kannan on the Violin and Arvindkumar on the Mridangam.

The vocalist began with mulaadhaara murthi in Hamsadwani by Papanasam Sivan invoking the blessings of Lord Ganapathi.

Next kriti was Dhandapani Desikar’s arul vendum thaaye in Saramati on Angayarkanni Meenakshi. She then rendered kannan maligaikke, in a Thana which Papanasam Sivan penned for the film Kuchela.

Arunachala Kavi’s Kanden kanden sitayai in Vasantha and eppadi manam tunindado, describing the story of Rama. Arukkut-tan teriyum avar mahimai by Gopalakrishna Bharatiyar, in Devamanohari, was well received by the audience for its lyrics.

The main raga Todi for Thaye Yashoda by Ootukkaadu Venkata Subbaiyyar, in which Sowmya showcased a rich array of musical nuances and expatiation of the raga.

She concluded with Thirupugazh. Embar Kannan’s Violin witnessed unwavering flow of notes during the slow and fast kalpanaswara and Arvindkumar on the mrudangam presented a variety of beats during Tani and enlivened the proceedings.

