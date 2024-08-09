GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vocalist Sowmya showcases rich array of musical nuances at Tamil Isai Sangam music fest in Madurai

Published - August 09, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI

S. Padmanabhan
S. Sowmya performing at Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai.

S. Sowmya performing at Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The fourth day of the golden jubilee isai vizha concerts at Raja Muthiah Mandram under the auspices of Tamil Isai Sangam witnessed the violin concert of P. Akshaya Hari. She was accompanied by Valangaiman Mohanraj on the Mridangam and Nalkramam Thirumurugan on the Khanjira.

The artist started with the Varnam vaarana mukha vaa in Hamsadwani by Koteeshwara Aiyar worshipping the Elephant-faced Lord to provide His grace. 

Papanasam Sivan’s Paraatparaa Parameshvaraa in Vachaspati in praise of Lord Shiva was her next rendition.

In quick succession, she played Epadi manam thunithano in Huseni by Arunachala kavi, which was applauded by the audience.

She then played Karunai deivame by Madurai Sreenivasan in Sindhu Bhairavi and Kathi Modhi by Arunagirinathar in Shankarabaranam and Ennai nee Maravathey in Amirtha Varshini by Dhandapani Desikar.

Akshaya presented a splendid performance which showcased her versatility and the percussionist Mohanraj on Mridangam and Thirumurugan on the Khanjira did their support throughout the concert and during the Tani.

The second part of the day’s programme was the vocal recital by Sowmya, with the percussion support from Embar Kannan on the Violin and Arvindkumar on the Mridangam.

The vocalist began with mulaadhaara murthi in  Hamsadwani by Papanasam Sivan invoking the blessings of Lord Ganapathi. 

Next kriti was Dhandapani Desikar’s arul vendum thaaye in Saramati on Angayarkanni Meenakshi. She then rendered kannan maligaikke, in a Thana which Papanasam Sivan penned for the film Kuchela.

Arunachala Kavi’s Kanden kanden sitayai in Vasantha and eppadi manam tunindado, describing the story of Rama. Arukkut-tan teriyum avar mahimai by Gopalakrishna Bharatiyar, in Devamanohari, was well received by the audience for its lyrics.

The main raga Todi for Thaye Yashoda by Ootukkaadu Venkata Subbaiyyar, in which Sowmya showcased a rich array of musical nuances and expatiation of the raga.

She concluded with Thirupugazh. Embar Kannan’s Violin witnessed unwavering flow of notes during the slow and fast kalpanaswara and Arvindkumar on the mrudangam presented a variety of beats during Tani and enlivened the proceedings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.