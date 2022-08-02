Vocalist pays birthday tribute to Andal

Ragas help set the mood for a piece of music - but in much greater detail, Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna delivered them to their fullest extent in the concert he rendered on the 4th day of Ragapriya 53rd Anniversary Concerts.

He was accompanied by H.N. Bhaskar on the violin, Palladam Ravi on the mridangam and Alathur Rajaganesh on the khanjira.

An energetic opening was witnessed for the Ata tala varnam ‘Nera Nammithi’, by Poochi Srinivasa Iyengar, in which the composer says “I have steadfastly [nera] believed [nammithi] and prayed to you [ninnu] daily [nityamuga] and I keep thinking of you and celebrating [koniyaducunnara] you [Ninne] always [satatamu], as I have no other go.”

Balamuralikrishna revved up enough momentum to keep the pace of the concert through his next rendering “merusamaana” in maayamaaaava gowla by saint composer Tyagaraja, where Tyagaraja pleads with Lord Raghuvira, who is firm and inviolable like the Mount Maha Meru, to give the privilege and the blessing.

Fitting tribute was paid to Andal on her birthday (Adi Pooram) through her Thirupavai verse “Thoomani Madathu” in Ameerkalyani, where Andal tries to wake her cousin (maman Magale), who even after hearing the chanting of the great Naamams of Sriman Narayanan as Madhavan, Sri Vaikundan, did not get up.

He then rendered at a comfortable pace and clear sahitya enunciation, M.M. Dhandapani Desikar’s prayer to the presiding deity of Madurai Goddess Meenakshi through, “Arula Vendum “ in Saramati Raga.

The Darbar conducted by the Vocalist in raga Darbar for “yochanaa kamala” by Saint Tyagaraja, was at a comfortable pace that was well appreciated by the rasikas.

The main raga of the evening “ kalyaani” for Tyagaraja’s “E thaavunaraa” was rendered with very good alapana, the flavour or the bhava through the permitted notes and its phrases. The Niraval “Sita Gowri” did evoke the feelings of Sringara, Bhakti, and Vatsalya. Violinist Bhaskar extended valuable percussive support during the solo and accompanying roles.

A sparkling Tani avarthanam by Palladam Ravi on the mridangam and Alathur Rajaganesh on the ganjira was pleasant and an added attraction to this concert.

S. Padmanabhan