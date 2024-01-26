VOC Port’s outer harbour development on the anvil at an outlay of ₹7,000 crore

January 26, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as many global majors in manufacturing green hydrogen and green ammonia have evinced interest in setting up manufacturing units in various ports, the Centre is actively contemplating to start the work on VOC Port outer harbour development on an outlay of over ₹7,000 crore.

Addressing the Republic Day celebrations held at VOC Port here on Friday, Chief Mechanical Engineer V. Suresh Babu said proposal on setting up green hydrogen and green ammonia in the port lands was under the active consideration of the State and the Central Governments. Hence, work on this massive project would commence in near future once the final nod was given.

Meanwhile, the Union Government’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry was keen on commencing the work on outer harbor development on an outlay of ₹7,055.95 crore as part of the capacity augmentation. As part of this initiative, two terminals of 1,000 meter quay length each would be created.

He further stated that VOC Port had been identified as the ‘Nodal Port’ for developing off-shore wind farms in the southern Tamil Nadu from Kanniyakumari to Ramanathapuram region and to support the initiative, the Port had proposed to develop the required berths and other infrastructure support.

The Chief Mechanical Engineer expressed gratitude for the unwavering support, cooperation, and dedicated services of all the employees, officers, trade unions and the stakeholders for the recent growth achieved by the Port.

As the part of the celebration, Mr. Suresh Babu distributed the appreciation awards to medal winners of the All India Major Ports Tournaments and the port users for their timely assistance in distribution of relief materials to the flood affected people of southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

To commemorate this historic day, Port’s school students performed cultural extravaganza showcasing the spirit of unity and diversity of India.

The CISF contingent of the Port demonstrated reflex shooting and field formations.