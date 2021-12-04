Madurai

VOC Port’s gesture

VOC Port chairman T. K. Ramachandran handed over a cheque for ₹18 lakh to Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the port, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, gave the money for procuring pumps to remove water from low-lying areas in and around Thoothukudi.

The Collector said that they had chalked out an elaborate plan to prevent hardships during flood. This November rains were above average in these parts. Many low-lying areas were inundated.


