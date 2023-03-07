ADVERTISEMENT

VOC Port workers demand wage revision talks

March 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

VOC Port employees, affiliated to the CITU, stage a protest in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Urging the VOC Port administration to conduct wage revision talks with the employees, the workers staged a four-hour-long dharna in front of the Port’s administrative office here on Tuesday.

 Led by CITU president S. Balakrishnan, the VOC Port workers affiliated to CITU staged the agitation in which national general secretary T. Narendra Rao, general secretary P.S. Sudhindra Kumar, secretary K. Kasi and others participated.

 The protesting port workers said the new wage settlement talks should be started immediately without stipulation of unnecessary conditions and implement it retrospectively from January 1, 2022. The ongoing sale of properties of the port in the guise of ‘monetisation’ should be stopped. The bonus arrears should be given from 2020.

 Since 33,897 posts in harbours across the country were remaining vacant for the past 10 years, they should be filled up with contract labourers working in these places on a temporary basis. Corporate firms should not be allowed to take part in the operations of port hospitals.

The contributory pension scheme should be scrapped and the old pension scheme reintroduced, said the protestors.

