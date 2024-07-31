VOC Port unveils massive capacity augmentation plans

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port, as part of its plan to increase its cargo handling capacity to 50 millon tonnes per annum, has unveiled a range of plans, including dredging of the North Cargo Berth by October this year, to handle vessels up to 14.20 metre draft, besides deploying state-of-the-art cranes .

In a statement, Chairman, VOC Port, Susanta Kumar Purohit said the seaport, one of the leading containers and bulk handling Port in South India, has the installed cargo handling capacity of 81.05 million metric tonnes per annum. The port has handled a cargo volumes of 13.17 million tonnes, including 2.47 lakh TEUs of containers during current fiscal till July 25, marking an overall growth of 5.29% and 4.73% respectively.

The Port has set a target of handling 50 million tonnes of cargo during this financial year despite capacity constraints at the present. To accomplish the set target, the port is forging ahead with initiatives for capacity augmentation and cargo evacuation plans to increase productivity and reduce the turn-around-time of the vessels calling the Port.

With identified potential volumes in the primary and secondary hinterland, the port is in the process of upgrading its infrastructure to provide more efficient handling at reduced per unit cost and to increase its market share in the region.

To augment the capacity of the bulk cargo handling at the Port, the North cargo berth-III (NCB-3) with Length Overall (LOA) of 306 metres will be dredged by the Port by October this year to handle vessels up to 14.20 metres draft. The dredging will also be done in parallel in the entrance channel, approach channel and turning circle area of the port.

The NCB-3 will also be mechanized by JSW Infrastructure Limited in a span of 18 months with shore unloaders capable of discharging 7 million tonnes per annum. The interim operations of the terminal on completion of dredging will commence using 2 Harbour Mobile Cranes (HMC) with capacity of 100 – 120 tonnes to handle 2 million tonnes within this financial year.

To give a fillip to the container trade, the Port’s 3rd Container Terminal ‘Tuticorin International Container Terminal’, which is operated by JM Baxi Group, will have a draft of 14.20 metres, LOA of 370 metres and capacity to handle 6 lakh TUEs of containers. Structural works, surface treatments and installation of fenders and bollards have been completed and the works like berth refurbishment, fixing of crane rails, cabling etc. are being executed rapidly so as to commission it by September this year.

In addition, the port has also planned to deploy a floating crane and 3 barges to handle additional 2 million tonnes of bulk cargo at anchorage in a couple of years. To handle smaller vessels of around 120 meters of LOA and parallel body length 52 metres to 55 metres in the Port’s oil jetty, 2 mooring dolphins with necessary infrastructure will be constructed by mid-2025.

The port is also in the process of removal of the existing conveyor system and modification of 3 hoppers at Coal Jetty-2 (handed over by Tangedco) to facilitate the lighterage of fertilizer / fertilizer raw material vessels. The jetty has a draft 12.7 metres. The modification works have been completed.

Additionally, the port is also set to install link conveyor at Coal Jetty-1for lighterage of coal vessels with arrival draft of 13 metres. Aimed at utilising the idle time of Coal Jetty -1, the port intends to enhance its capacity by 0.72 MMTA, with a target completion of construction of link conveyor by October 30 this year.

To increase the throughput of North Caro Berth-2, the port has proposed to deploy an additional Harbour Mobile Crane with a capacity of 100 tonnes to enhance the capacity to handle 25,000 tonnes a day. Additional berth area of around 5,000 square metres each in NCB-2 and NCB-3 will be made available by backfilling with dredged materials and it will be completed by November this year.

Two exclusive crawler cranes for seamless handling of windmill blades will also be commissioned at berth 5 and 6 by the port by the end of September this year.

“With the above planned capacity augmentations, the port is set to increase the throughput by over 50 million tonnes by the end of this financial year. The port is taking all efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure to the EXIM trade for seamless cargo handling and evacuation. By prioritising innovation and sustainability, we aim to facilitate seamless operations, reduce lead times, and enhance overall customer satisfaction,” Mr. Purohit said.