HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

VOC Port to be power-sustainable by 2030, says chairman

January 26, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

VOC Port in Thoothukudi had taken a number of initiatives like installation of 400 KW rooftop solar power plant to make it power-sustainable by 2030, said Port Trust Chairman T.K. Ramachandran here on Thursday.

Unfurling the tricolour on the port premises at the 74th Republic Day function, he said the Union government had spelt out plans for all major ports for attaining self-sufficiency in electricity. VOC Port was also working on a 5 MW ground-based solar power plant and a 2 MW wind power plant, he said.

On completion of these projects, the port would become the first major port in the country to meet its entire energy demand through indigenous renewable sources and be the first ‘Green Port’.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had approved execution of eight CSR projects at a cost of ₹184.15 lakh, which included an aqua sports centre at the beach.

Mr. Ramachandran distributed Traffic Performance Awards 2021-22 for exemplary performance to steamer agents, stevedores, container vessel operators, container liners, container freight stations, custom house agents, exporters, importers and business partners. He also gave away Meritorious Awards to officers and staff of various departments of the port. The new beach volleyball court established at the Port School ground was inaugurated on the occasion, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.