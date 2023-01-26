VOC Port to be power-sustainable by 2030, says chairman

January 26, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

VOC Port in Thoothukudi had taken a number of initiatives like installation of 400 KW rooftop solar power plant to make it power-sustainable by 2030, said Port Trust Chairman T.K. Ramachandran here on Thursday.

Unfurling the tricolour on the port premises at the 74th Republic Day function, he said the Union government had spelt out plans for all major ports for attaining self-sufficiency in electricity. VOC Port was also working on a 5 MW ground-based solar power plant and a 2 MW wind power plant, he said.

On completion of these projects, the port would become the first major port in the country to meet its entire energy demand through indigenous renewable sources and be the first ‘Green Port’.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had approved execution of eight CSR projects at a cost of ₹184.15 lakh, which included an aqua sports centre at the beach.

Mr. Ramachandran distributed Traffic Performance Awards 2021-22 for exemplary performance to steamer agents, stevedores, container vessel operators, container liners, container freight stations, custom house agents, exporters, importers and business partners. He also gave away Meritorious Awards to officers and staff of various departments of the port. The new beach volleyball court established at the Port School ground was inaugurated on the occasion, a press release said.