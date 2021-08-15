VOC Port registers increase in growth

15 August 2021 20:05 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Despite covid-19 pandemic, V.O. Chidambaranar Port here registered a growth of 7.14 % when compared with corresponding previous year, said Chairman T.K. Ramachandran here on Sunday.

In his Independence Day address, he said that in spite of tough times faced by global maritime trade due to the rippling effect caused by Covid-19 pandemic, in the form of shortage of containers, increase in ocean freight and drop in overall merchandise trade, the port had handled 11.33 million tonnes and 2.68 TEUs of containers during the financial year up to July 2021.

After hoisting the tricolour from the Port School Grounds, Mr Ramachandran also took salute from the CISF personnel.

In his address, he recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and expressed India’s commitment to work towards realising the objectives of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’. He also stated that considering the increased handling of windmill blades, the port has proposed to extend all support to this activity including allocation of additional land. All the officers and staff, who rendered service during covid-19 pandemic, were presented with certificates and awards.