VOC Port outer harbor development to be taken up

T.K.Ramachandran, Chairman, Right, VOC Port Authority, addressing the media at VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, (from Left ) N Subramanian, Air Port Director, Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman, Voc Port Authority, T. Ramesh Babu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, are in the picture.

THOOTHUKUDI

The outer harbor development of VOC Port will be taken-up on an outlay of Rs. 7,500 crore under the Centre’s ‘Gati Shakti’ programme, which will ensure hassle-free movement of larger cargo vessels, chairman T.K. Ramachandran has informed.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday along with senior officials from a few more departments of the Union Government, Mr. Ramachandran said two more container terminals would be created in VOC Port besides widening the entry point from existing 150 meter to 230 meter and deepening the draft up to 16 meters.

The Port had allotted 2,000 acres for creating new industries and would establish a desalination plant with the capacity of 5 million litres a day. Under the green energy programme, solar power panels at the cost of Rs. 22 crore and wind power generation on an outlay of Rs. 20 crore had been executed. The total ‘green energy’ being generated by the Port would be increased to 100 MW and the number of electric vehicles being used in the Port would be increased to 6 from the existing 3.

Thoothukudi Airport Director N. Subramanian said the airport expansion project taken-up at the cost of Rs. 380 crore would ensure the handling of 600 passengers at any given time as ongoing runway extension from 1,350 meter to 3,115 meter would enable the airport to handle wide-bodied aircrafts also, capable of carrying cargo up to 6 tonnes.

After the installation of signal tower atop Vallanadu hillock, the airport would be ready for night operation, Mr. Subramanian said.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, T. Ramesh Babu said steps had been taken to upgrade the 11 Km-long rail track between Meelavittaan and VOC Port to improve cargo handling while the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation was working on mechanization of cargo loading in the trains from the Port, informed the Additional General Manager M. Ramesh Babu.

Customs Commissioner Dinesh K. Chakravarthi said his department, while simplifying the export and import procedures, had generated the revenue of Rs. 4,070 crore – Rs. 300 crore above the target – during this fiscal so far.

Deputy General Manager of National Highways Authority of India P. Shankar said the existing 4-lane at the Madurai - Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi junction would be upgraded into 6-lane for about 6 Km to ease vehicular traffic from the Port.