VOC Port honours sanitary workers

October 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by honouring sanitary workers of the seaport on Monday.

 Chairman (In-Charge), VOC Port, Bimal Kumar Jha honoured 200 sanitary workers after garlanding the portrait of the Father of the Nation.

 The port has planned to organise a special cleaning drive till October 31 for removal of garbage, painting of sanitation assets, avoiding use-and-throw plastic products, cleaning of berths, railway track, port colony, hospital etc. and educating the VOC Port School children about the importance of avoiding one-time use plastic products.

 Employees of Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s Tirunelvel unit cleaned the bunds around Periyakulam, a rain-fed tank in NGO ‘B’ Colony here. Led by Section Supervisor Murali Rajan, around 50 EPFO employees cleaned the bunds along with councillor of Ward 51 of Tirunelveli Corporation Juliet Mary and the public.

 Special prayers were organised in the water body by the residents’ welfare association to appease rain gods. “After Periyakulam was desilted in 2021 with the contributions of residents, the tank overflowed, thanks to sufficient rain. The groundwater table in the region improved a lot. However, the tank is bone-dry now as there has been no rain since January 2022. Hence, we conducted the special prayers today,” said Nallaperumal of Drivers’ Colony in NGO Colony.

