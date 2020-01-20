V.O.C Port breaks its own record, handles vessel with highest parcel size

V.O. Chidambaranar Port has surpassed its previous record for handling a vessel with highest parcel size.

The Panama flagged vessel ‘MV Elettra’ with the length of 254.52 metres, beam of 43 metres and draft of 12.23 metres arrived from the Port of Mina Saqr, United Arab Emirates with 93,353 tonnes of limestone consigned for India Cements Limited and Eastern Bulk Trading & Shipping Private Limited.

The vessel, berthed at 9th berth, commenced its discharge using three harbour mobile cranes capable of discharging 50,000 tonnes per day. The entire consignment is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday (January 21). The shipping agents for the vessel is M/s. Seaport Shipping Private Limited, Thoothukudi and Stevedore is M/s. Seaport Logistics Private Limited, Thoothukudi.

Previously, the highest parcel size vessel ‘MV NBA Vermeer’ with 89,777 tonnes of coal was handled at the port on last September.

It is pertinent that during this financial year up to December 2019, the Port has handled 9.55 lakh tonnes of limestone as against 7.22 lakh tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

“Underpinned with deep draft berths, operational efficiency, excellent cargo evacuation infrastructure and enhanced asset utilisation, the Port will continue to deliver the best and safest port services in the region. On this occasion of achieving this significant milestone, I would like to recognize the hard work and commitment of shipping agents, stevedores, harbour mobile crane operator, officers and staff of V.O. Chidambaranar Port,” T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, said in a statement.