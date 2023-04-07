April 07, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The VOC Port, in Thoothukudi, has surpassed the cargo target set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. During the 2022-23 fiscal year, the port handled 38.04 million tonnes of cargo, a growth of 11.50% over the previous year’s performance of 34.12 million tonnes. Of the total cargo handled, 28.60 million tonnes were imports, 8.95 million tonnes were exports, and 0.49 million tonnes were transshipment.

VOC Port’s Chairman T. K. Ramachandran on Friday told journalists, that the port’s total revenue for the year was ₹816.17 crore, a growth of 25% over the previous fiscal year. The port’s net surplus after tax for the year was ₹256.14 crore, which shows that VOC Port’s operating ratio of 41% is one of the best among the major ports in the country.

The port has also shown improvements in its operational efficiency, as the overall Turn Round Time (TRT) decreased from 48.48 hours to 46.80 hours during the fiscal year. The average TRT of containers decreased from 22.32 hours to 18.24 hours, and the Idle Time at berth (%) declined from 15.92% to 13.01%.

According to him, VOC Port also set several records during the year. The port handled the longest container vessel, MV. MSC Petra, which berthed at the M/s. DBGT terminal on May 13, surpassing the previous record of MV. MSC Vidhi, which berthed on March 20, 2022. The port also handled the highest number of import windmill blades in a single consignment when it handled 120 blades through the vessel MV. Nan Feng Zhi Xing on October 27, 2022. Additionally, the port handled 36.81 lakh tonnes during the month of January, which was the highest tonnage handled in the month so far, surpassing the previous record of 36.76 lakh tonnes handled during the month of June 2022.

Several development projects were also completed during the year, such as the coal yard improvement, commissioning of Drive Through Container Scanner, modernisation of Fixed Fire Fighting Installation, and the installation of a 140 KW rooftop solar power plant. The port also converted its 9th berth into a container terminal, modified and widened its harbour entrance, and mechanized handling of dry bulk cargoes.

Mr Ramachandran said, VOC Port has ambitious plans for the current fiscal year, including the development of an outer harbour with two container terminals and the establishment of a 60 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy park and green hydrogen park, floating solar and micro wind power project, and green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol bunkering facilities. The port has also allotted land parcels totalling an extent of 54 acres for industries such as edible oil, refinery, food processing, and warehouses.

He unveiled the port’s plan to implement an offshore wind power project of 30 GW capacity all along the coast of Tamil Nadu. The project will be implemented in phases, with the development of two container terminals with a continuous quay length of 1,000 meters each with a draft of 16 meters in the first phase through the PPP mode. In future, the draft will be enhanced to 18 meters to handle 22,000 TEU vessels.