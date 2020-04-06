‘V.O.C. Port handled 36.08 million tonnes of cargo’

THOOTHUKUDI

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port has handled cargo traffic of 36.08 million tonnes during financial year 2019 – 2020 against the previous year’s achievement of 34.34 million tonnes, registering an increase of 5.05%.

In a statement, chairman of the Port T.K. Ramachandran said said the imports have accounted for 25.82 million tonnes (71.57 %) and exports accounted for 10.25 million tonnes (28.41%) and transhipment accounted for 0.01 million tonnes (0.02 %). The Port has achieved the 36 million tonnes target set by the Ministry of Shipping.

The Port has registered its highest ever record of 8.03 lakh Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers in the year 2019 - 2020 clocking a growth of 8.72% over previous year's container traffic of 7.39 Lakh TEUs.

When compared to the financial year 2018-19, cargoes that have shown considerable increase are containerised cargo 8.72 .% (8.03 lakh TEUs), industrial coal 29.54 % (60.12 lakh tonnes), cattle feed 225.40% (2.97 lakh tonnes), sulphuric acid 79.44% (4.63 lakh tonnes) and Rock Phosphate 32.84 % (5.44 lakh tonnes).

In the year 2019-20, there were 1,447 ship calls in the port, increase by 5.62% from the 1,370 ship calls during the financial year 2018-19.

V.O.C. Port’s operating income rose to ₹ 625.08 crore during 2019-20 as against ₹ 519.50 crore during the previous year and the operating surplus ₹ 375.75 crore as against ₹ 252.34 crore in 2018-19. The net surplus after tax was ₹ 161.05 crore as against ₹ 45.13 crore. The operating ratio of 39.89 % is one the best among the Indian Major Ports, Mr. Ramachandran said.

Port has initiated proposals for two Public Private Partnership projects, conversion of 9th berth as container terminal at an estimated cost of ₹ 438.61 crore and mechanisation dry bulk cargo handling at an estimated cost of ₹ 269.06 crore.

Works are underway at a cost of ₹ 41.55 crore for the project ‘Widening the Existing Korampallam surplus course bridge and Rail Over Bridge including widening of the existing road’. Port is also in the process of installing ‘Drive through Container scanner’ at a cost of ₹ 46.25 crore.

Port is also in the process of revamping the fixed fire fighting system at a cost of ₹ 17.49 crore and commissioning 5 million litres per day (MLD) capacity desalination plant at an estimated cost of ₹ 143 crore.

As a trendsetter among the major ports across the country in adopting an integrated Green Energy Port Model, the Port has issued orders for installation of 140 KW rooftop solar power plant and 5 MW ground based solar power plant.

Port has also identified 702 acres of land for setting up of Port-based industries (Tuticorin - SPEEDZ). In Phase-I, tenders were invited for allotment of 275 acres of land of which 2 bidders have expressed interest for setting up of edible oil refineries, Mr. Ramachandran said.