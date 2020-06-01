V.O.C. Port gears up to receive Indians returning from Colombo

Indians waiting to board Indian naval ship INS Jalashwa in Colombo on Monday.

01 June 2020 23:05 IST

Standard operating procedure for disembarkation in place

Indian naval ship INS Jalashwa will bring around 900 passengers stranded in Sri Lanka to V.O.C Port on Tuesday (June 2).

The naval ships are repatriating Indian nationals stranded abroad under the Centre’s ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ (Sea Bridge).

In order to conduct the disembarkation process in a seamless manner on Tuesday, preparations are being made jointly by the district administration, customs, Port Health Organisation (PHO), immigration and Indian Navy.

Port Chairman T.K. Ramachandran, Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan and other senior officials inspected the designated berth and passenger terminal and reviewed the arrangements.

Before disembarkation, PHO will screen all passengers. Personal protection equipment will be given to all of them and their luggage will be disinfected by port authority. They will be transited from the berth to passenger terminal by buses arranged by the district administration.

On arrival at the terminal, their antecedents will be checked and they will be asked to download and configure ‘Aarogya Setu’ app in their smart phones. After completion of customs and immigration formalities, the passengers will be guided to their buses.

In order to complete the customs and immigration formalities in a seamless manner, the port has made all arrangements in Berth No.14 and passenger terminal.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to passengers by the Port and district administration. The two bodies, along with Indian Navy, Customs, Immigration and Port Health Organisation, have formulated stringent standard operating procedure for disembarkation of expatriates, a statement said.

The naval ships will also bring Indians stranded in Maldives (June 7) and Iran (June 17) to Thoothukudi, Mr. Sandeep said.