VOC Port felicitates Port users for performance

April 07, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The VOC Port Authority felicitated the port users in a function held here recently. Steamer agents, stevedores, container vessel operators, container liners, container freight stations, custom house agents, exporters, importers and other stakeholders were felicitated on the occasion.

Secretary, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sudhansh Pant, presented the awards, in the presence of T.K. Ramachandran, chairman, VOC Port Authority and Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman, VOC Port.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhansh Pant appreciated the commendable achievements of the port users and the trade fraternity, “the Development Partners of the Port”.

He appreciated the VOC Port’s initiatives on Port-led industrialization and assured of favourable consideration of the Port’s ambitious ‘Outer Harbour Development Project’. He stated that in order to make the ports, shipping and waterways segment more vibrant, each of the port should have very good connectivity and if there are any missing infrastructure gaps, they should be developed within a time-bound manner to reduce the logistics cost from 12% to 8%.

He also congratulated the officers and staff of the Port for the commendable traffic performance of 38.04 million tonnes and the financial performance during the financial year 2022-23.

Mr. Ramachandran, lauded the commitment of the Port users to drive the logistics industry forward and promised to create the necessary cargo handling infrastructure required to cater to the needs of the trade.