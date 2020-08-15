VOC Port charts ₹7,000-crore plan

The 46-year-old VOC Port, which was struggling to handle even mid-sized vessels till a decade ago, has spelt out ambitious plans to be executed on an outlay of ₹7,000 crore in four phases to transform the seaport into a transhipment hub.
After the inner-harbour development was carried out recently to deepen the berths and also the entry and exit points, the port’s depth was increased to 12.80 metres from 10.90 metres and in the second phase, the depth will be increased to 14.50 metres. With the increase in draft, the port is inching towards handling larger vessels to transform itself into a transhipment hub.
Informing this during the Independence Day celebration address, chairman of VOC Port T.K. Ramachandran said the ₹7,000-crore plan would act as a catalyst to units manufacturing fertilizers, petrochemicals, edible oil, LNG and wind turbine generator blades coming up on 1,689 acres of land near the port. Despite the slowdown, a few had planned to visit the port shortly to explore the possibilities of establishing their units here.
After releasing COVID-19 manual of the port, the chairman honoured officials for their meritorious service during the pandemic.
