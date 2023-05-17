May 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has cautioned jobseekers against falling prey to agents who lure them with the promise of getting jobs in the port.

An official statement said it was observed that some fraudsters were luring people by promising them jobs at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The recruitment process for selecting regular staff / officers in VOC Port was carried out by following Port’s Regulations and Recruitment Rules and in a transparent method through advertisements in newspapers and due publicity through Port’s official website etc. (https://vocport.gov.in) as per the government’s policy.

“However, a few fraudsters are on the prowl to attract the jobseekers with the promise of getting them jobs in the Port. The VOC Port cautions the public not to get cheated by these touts, who are in no way connected with the Port. The public are also advised to not enroll with any such agencies or individuals, who promise to secure placement in VOC Port Authority”, the statement said.