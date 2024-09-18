GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VOC Port allots ₹8 crore for New Harbour Beach beautification

Published - September 18, 2024 08:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of this coastal town are all set to get one more park on the seaside besides the Pearl City and Roach Parks as the VOC Port Authority has come forward to allot ₹8 crore for beautifying the New Harbour Beach.

 Speaking at the grievance redressal meet held at the Corporation’s East Zone Office here on Wednesday, Mr. Jegan said the VOC Port Authority has assigned the New Harbour Beach to the Corporation for developing it with attractive features on an outlay of ₹8 crore, which had been allotted under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Once the New Harbour Beach Park is also developed, it will attract decent crowd everyday like the Pearl City Park and Roach Park.

 The Mayor also informed that steps have been taken to widen the railway station road and appealed to the public to inform the Corporation officials about the manufacture, stocking and sale of use-and-throw plastic products in their areas.

 Mr. Jegan said the Corporation had resolved 165 of the 173 petitions received in the East Zone during the grievance day meetings.

