VOC College signs MoU with fisheries institute

THOOTHUKUDI

28 May 2020 22:12 IST

The Department of Zoology of V.O. Chidambaram College here has signed memorandum of understanding with Fisheries College and Research Institute here for exchange of information in academic research and other activities.

The MoU, signed on Wednesday, is valid for three years, i.e. 2023.

Objectives

The main objectives of this MoU are exchanging information pertaining to academic researches being carried out in both the institutions, students and faculty exchange programme, entrepreneurship training to students etc.

“Moreover, our college and FCRI can jointly design and work on new research projects in the field of marine zoology, publication of research articles, jointly organising national and international seminars, conferences and working in research projects funded by institutions of international repute. Since this MoU paves way for providing internshio for our students in the laboratories of FCRI, it will give a new exposure to our students,” said C. Veerabahu, principal, VOC College, who signed the MoU while FCRI was represented by its Dean B. Sundaramoorthy.

The Department of Zoology of VOC College, which has so far produced 50 research scholars and 150 M.Phil. scholars, has one of the best museums in the State.