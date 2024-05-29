Vivekananda Rock Memorial ready to receive Modi

The tourist destination of Kanniyakumari, which would attract thousands of visitors during summer vacation, has been enveloped by the police and the security personnel in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 45-hour-long meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

After landing at the helipad in the government guesthouse at 3.55 p.m., Mr. Modi is expected to drive straightaway to Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple on the seashore to offer special prayers. After offering prayers, he will proceed by boat to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where he will start his 45-hour-long meditation. He is also likely to visit Thiruvalluvar statue before commencing his meditation.

Special arrangements have been made in the meditation hall, where the Prime Minister will meditate till June 1 from May 30 evening. Usually, the visitors should leave the memorial by 5 p.m. everyday.

Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy ships have been deployed in Kanniyakumari area for patrolling along the coast and the Indian waters even as the Marine Police and Coastal Security Group police personnel are patrolling along the water close to the shoreline.

ADGP, Coastal Security Group, Sandeep Mittal, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, N. Kannan and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar have camped at Kanniyakumari to monitor the security arrangements. Over 3,000 police personnel have been moved into this tourist destination from various districts as part of the security arrangements.

While 3-tier security arrangement has been created at helipad, 4-tier security arrangement is put in place at Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty and the Vivekananda Rock Memorial as well.

All vehicles entering Kanniyakumari are being checked thoroughly by the police personnel at the check-posts created at various points. Surprise checks are being conducted in the lodges and the hotels to check the identity of the guests, who are asked to produce credible identity proof.

Opposing the Prime Minister’s proposed meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a DMK member and advocate M. Joseph Raj of Mela Kandanvilai near Karungal in Kanniyakumari district has sent a petition to District Collector and Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar on Wednesday.

He claimed in the petition that Mr. Modi’s meditation, “which has been aimed at fetching the votes in ongoing Parliamentary elections”, was against the election model code of conduct. Moreover, it will cause untold hardship to the tourists visiting Kanniyakumari during this summer vacation besides causing a huge loss to the taxpayers’ money in the guise of movement of a few thousand police personnel for making security arrangements.

Hence, Mr. Modi’s meditation should not be allowed, Mr. Joseph Raj said.