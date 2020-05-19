Vitamin tablets given

Madurai

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inaugurated the distribution of vitamin tablets and kabasura kudineer powder to the members of residents' welfare associations on Tuesday, as a measure to boost their immunity to fight COVID-19.

The Commissioner distributed these immunity boosters to the residents on behalf of four residents’ welfare association - Dharma Sastha Vihar Residents' Welfare Association of Muniyandipuram, Agrini Residents' Welfare Association of Andalpuram, Ramnagar Residents' Welfare Association of S.S Colony and Shanthi Sadan Apartments Residents' Welfare Association of Kochadai.

Mr. Visakan said that it was difficult to identify people who are infected with COVID-19 and hence, a good immune system is essential to fight the infection.

“Intake of vitamin C , zinc and homeopathy tablets can help in boosting the immunity of residents. Kabasura Kudineer is also said to improve immunity,” he added.

He said that the Corporation has planned to distribute the tablets for free to one lakh households of 142 identified and 189 unidentified slums within the city.

“There are around four lakh households under the civic body's purview. It was difficult to provide these tablets for free to all the residents in the city. Hence, all residents' welfare associations must procure these tablets and kabasura kudineer powder and distribute them to their members,” he urged.

He also said that the civic body had deployed public addressing systems at 20 locations in the city to spread awareness about COVID-19.