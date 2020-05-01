Vitamin tablets distributed

Following eight COVID-19 positive cases being reported from Sellur, Madurai Corporation officials distributed Vitamin C and zinc tablets to residents within the containment zone on Friday, as a measure to boost their immunity.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, who inspected various containment zones on Friday, ordered the officials to distribute bleaching powder to the residents in Sellur containment zone so that they can regularly disinfect the area.

A Corporation official said that 10 tablets each of Vitamin C and zinc was distributed to all the residents in the zone. “Around 8,400 houses fall within the containment zone in Sellur. It is one of the densely populated areas and the houses are also cramped, making it a vulnerable location. Hence, additional containment measures are being undertaken here,” said the official.

The Commissioner also inspected other containment zones in the city- Vandiyur, Yagappa Nagar, Manavalan Nagar in Sellur, SVP Nagar in Anaiyur, Karisalkulam and Vilangudi.

According to a press statement from the civic body, kabasura kudineer is being distributed to all residents in the containment zones. Help desks with volunteers has been set up at each of the containment zones to help the residents by delivering essential commodities at their doorstep. Instructions were being given on public audio address system to emphasise the importance of staying indoors. Mobile grocery and vegetable vending outlets were also functioning at the containment zones.