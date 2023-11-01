Vital organs of accident victim donated to three hospitals

November 01, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Vital organs of a patient, who was declared brain dead at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai following a road accident, were donated to three hospitals in Madurai and Tiruchi.

S. Chellapandi (57) of Pulikulam in Sivaganga district met with a road accident at Keelakandani on October 28 and was admitted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital with head injuries. After first aid, he was rushed to the GRH in an ambulance. Hospital sources said that though he was given treatment by ICU and neurosurgery teams, he succumbed.

Further, with the consent of the wife of the deceased, Irulayee, organ harvesting procedures were completed at the hospital in the morning. His liver was donated to Cethar Hospital in Tiruchi, kidneys to GRH and SRM Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi and both the corneas to the GRH.

Following post-mortem, the body was sent to his native village Pulikulam where the Sivaganga district administration would accord state honours to the body during the funeral.

