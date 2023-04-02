ADVERTISEMENT

Vital organs harvested from road accident victim gives life to three patients

April 02, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Madurai

One of the kidneys was rushed to Tirunelveli, with police providing green corridor for the ambulance

The Hindu Bureau

Organs harvested from a brain-dead victim being taken from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Vital organs harvested from a brain-dead road accident victim were sent for three patients in Madurai and Tirunelveli hospitals, on Sunday.

Madurai City police provided green corridor for the liver to be taken to a private hospital in Uthangudi and the organ reached the hospital within five minutes.

Similarly, a kidney was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital within two hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A 47-year-old woman, S. Karthika, suffered head injuries after her two-wheeler collided with another bike near Thenur bus stop on Thursday (March 30).

The woman, who was rushed by an ambulance in an unconscious state, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Government Rajaji Hospital.

She was treated by a team of neuro surgeons in the ICU. However, she was declared brain dead at 10.20 p.m. on Saturday.

After Karthika’s children, Angala Eswari, Arun Kumar and Muthukumar, consented to donate their mother’s organs - liver, kidneys, cornea, skin and bone were harvested at the emergency operation theatre of trauma care centre on Sunday morning, according to a statement by GRH Dean Dr. A. Rathinavel.

One of the kidney was given to a patient at GRH. While, cornea, skin and bones were retained by the hospital, said Assistant Resident Medical Officer, Trauma Care Centre, Dr. Murugu Porselvi.

After post-mortem was conducted, the body was handed over to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US