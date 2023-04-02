April 02, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Madurai

Vital organs harvested from a brain-dead road accident victim were sent for three patients in Madurai and Tirunelveli hospitals, on Sunday.

Madurai City police provided green corridor for the liver to be taken to a private hospital in Uthangudi and the organ reached the hospital within five minutes.

Similarly, a kidney was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital within two hours.

A 47-year-old woman, S. Karthika, suffered head injuries after her two-wheeler collided with another bike near Thenur bus stop on Thursday (March 30).

The woman, who was rushed by an ambulance in an unconscious state, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Government Rajaji Hospital.

She was treated by a team of neuro surgeons in the ICU. However, she was declared brain dead at 10.20 p.m. on Saturday.

After Karthika’s children, Angala Eswari, Arun Kumar and Muthukumar, consented to donate their mother’s organs - liver, kidneys, cornea, skin and bone were harvested at the emergency operation theatre of trauma care centre on Sunday morning, according to a statement by GRH Dean Dr. A. Rathinavel.

One of the kidney was given to a patient at GRH. While, cornea, skin and bones were retained by the hospital, said Assistant Resident Medical Officer, Trauma Care Centre, Dr. Murugu Porselvi.

After post-mortem was conducted, the body was handed over to the family.