Vital equipment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital in a shambles

January 02, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

THOOTHUKUDI

The recent heavy rain has rendered most of the vital equipment unusable in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The doctors are helpless in treating patients now.

Among the many equipment that got damaged due to inundation, the catheterisation lab costing about ₹2 crore suffered the maximum damage. The cath lab, which was established in 2020, was much useful to the public as it can be used to pinpoint blocks in heart.

Since the lab is situated on the ground floor, rainwater which gushed into the hospital drenched the machine, thereby making it dysfunctional. It needs to be repaired or replaced at the earliest as the patients are now being referred to either Tirunelveli or Madurai. The cath lab was used by about 100 people in a month, said a hospital official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rainwater has also damaged other vital facilties in the hospital. The blood bank, laundry, dialysis, and radiotherapy, among others, were completely damaged in the rain. However, some of them have been repaired or serviced to bring them back into working condition.

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNSMSC), which installed and serviced the catheterisation lab, is in the process of identifying problems in the machine. The doctors are unsure of whether it would be repaired or replaced.

The rain has also damaged computers, printers, patients’ records, CCTV cameras, and electric motors. Even furniture such as chairs, tables, mattresses and cots were also damaged.

As the hospital buildings were old and the facilities were not maintained properly, the damage was severe. The building, constructed during the 1950s, has outdated infrastructure such as improper drainage system, and primitive electrical connections, said a doctor.

Moreover, as the building lies below the road level, rainwater rushed into it, unlike the neighbouring buildings, the doctor added.

“As more than 100 computers and UPS systems have been damaged, the cost to replace them will ne enormous. The electrical lines to which these systems are connected are also in a shambles,” the doctor said.

The doctors want the authorities to replace the EB panel boards, which are at a low level, to prevent electrocution and to prevent damage.

About 32 motors used to pump water have been rendered useless. “Public Works Department officials do not care to expedite the repair work. As the motors are old, they should consider replacing them with new ones,” the doctor said.

At telast the new building planned on the campus should be built on a higher level, leaving the ground floor for parking. As most of the documents are beyond recovery, it has to be checked whether the ones stored in computers could be recovered.

With this much damage, it may take more than six months to overhaul everything, the doctor said. Teams headed by Dean G. Sivakumar and Residential Medical Officer J. Silas Jeyamani are evaluating the damage to properties and equipment so as to send a report to the higher officials.

Speaking to The Hindu, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the technical teams have started assessing the damage by dismantling the machines. “It must dry first and when the damages are ascertained in a few more days, the fund needed to rectify them will be finalised,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.