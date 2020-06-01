Madurai

Vital components for KKNPP reactor shipped

TIRUNELVELI

Russian supplier OKB Gidropress has shipped vital components meant for the fourth reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), which is under construction.

On May 28, OKB Gidropress completed the shipment of a set (135 pieces) of step electromagnet drives of the reactor control and protection system (CPS drives SHEM-3) to St. Petersburg sea port, from where the consignment will reach KKNPP.

The shipment commenced after completion of approval tests on the benches for hot running-in and after acceptance inspection of the drives. The equipment were inspected by representatives of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

“The inspectors were satisfied by the quality of production,” said an official statement from Rosatom, Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation.

