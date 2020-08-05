Visually impaired Madurai woman cracks the exam

A narrow lane in Maninagaram here leads to a cramped row of houses where M. Puranasunthari resides. Beating all odds, this visually impaired 25-year-old secured 286th rank in Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019.
Ms. Puranasunthari completed her B.A. in English literature from Fatima College in 2015. She currently works as a clerk in Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. She has been continuously appearing for the CSE since 2016. In her first attempt, she did not clear the preliminaries, which she subsequently managed to in her second and third attempts, but failed to get through the interview.
“When those results were out, I felt disheartened. But, then I would start focussing on my upcoming examinations,” she said. Her parents, K. Murugesan and M. Aavudai Devi, said every morning they would sit down with their daughter to read out important news from newspapers.
Ms. Puranasuthari, who gave her examinations in Tamil, said accessing quality audio books was challenging. “Initially, it was difficult to get NCERT books in audio format. Then, I used a software that converts PDF files into the audio format,” she recalled.
She said she used to listen to All India Radio and various news channels to keep herself updated with the latest events. “My friends helped me a lot by recording audio files for me. I used to note down important points,” she said.
“There were times when I used to feel incapable and worthless. But, then I would keep motivating myself and focus on the purpose of my journey. Being mentally strong is highly important to crack the exams,” Ms. Puranasuthari.
